Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins: Live score updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
West Coast college basketball powerhouses go head-to-head Saturday when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) take on the UCLA Bruins (10-2) at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
The game will air nationally on Fox at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 West Coast Hoops Showdown.
The Zags have come out victorious in the four previous head-to-head meetings with the Bruins, including a 69-65 final in the Maui Invitational last season. Mark Few and company returned seven players who logged minutes in that game; Mick Cronin, meanwhile, retooled his roster by bringing in four new starters this offseason via the transfer portal.
Oregon State transfer Tyler Bilodeau headlines the group of newcomers. The 6-foot-9 junior from Kennewick, Washington, has put up a team-high 15.1 points per game through 12 contests this season. Bilodeau is coming off a career-high 26 points he recorded during UCLA’s 76-74 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 21.
Graham Ike (15.5 points) and Braden Huff (12.7 points) are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on the Zags in scoring. Four other players put up double-figures in scoring for Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in the country in points per game (89.2) and top five in offensive efficiency.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for latest score)
1ST HALF:
Pregame lineup update: Gonzaga's Dusty Stromer is set to make his first start of the season. The Sherman Oaks, California, native is replacing Nolan Hickman in the starting lineup.
