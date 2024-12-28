Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins: Live score updates, highlights from men's college basketball game

The Bulldogs and Bruins square off from the Intuit Dome

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior guard Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga Bulldogs senior guard Ryan Nembhard. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
West Coast college basketball powerhouses go head-to-head Saturday when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) take on the UCLA Bruins (10-2) at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The game will air nationally on Fox at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 West Coast Hoops Showdown. 

The Zags have come out victorious in the four previous head-to-head meetings with the Bruins, including a 69-65 final in the Maui Invitational last season. Mark Few and company returned seven players who logged minutes in that game; Mick Cronin, meanwhile, retooled his roster by bringing in four new starters this offseason via the transfer portal.

Oregon State transfer Tyler Bilodeau headlines the group of newcomers. The 6-foot-9 junior from Kennewick, Washington, has put up a team-high 15.1 points per game through 12 contests this season. Bilodeau is coming off a career-high 26 points he recorded during UCLA’s 76-74 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 21. 

Graham Ike (15.5 points) and Braden Huff (12.7 points) are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on the Zags in scoring. Four other players put up double-figures in scoring for Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in the country in points per game (89.2) and top five in offensive efficiency.

Pregame lineup update: Gonzaga's Dusty Stromer is set to make his first start of the season. The Sherman Oaks, California, native is replacing Nolan Hickman in the starting lineup.

