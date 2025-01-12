Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Washington State Cougars: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Washington State Cougars are set to renew their in-state rivalry when the two square off — for the first time as West Coast Conference competitors — at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
The Zags and Cougs have met on the hardwood 150 times before, though they haven't battled for regional bragging rights since January 2015. WSU owns the head-to-head record (98-51 all-time), except Gonzaga has won 13 of the last 16 head-to-head contests.
Ben Gregg led the way for the Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC) in their last time out, a 93-80 victory over San Diego at the Kennel on Wednesday. The senior forward finished with 23 points — one off from tying his season high — and knocked down three 3-pointers while going 9-for-12 from the field.
The Cougars are coming off a tough 95-94 overtime loss to Pacific on Thursday. WSU battled back from down a dozen in the first half to force overtime off a putback dunk from LeJuan Watts, though they couldn't contain Lamar Washington on the other end of the floor, as the Tigers guard scored a career-high 40 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 66, WSU 48 (11:59): Braden Huff extends the Bulldogs' lead to 20 points off a 3-point play in transition. The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore snuck behind WSU's defense again to score a reverse layup around the rim. The Cougs, meanwhile, look to pull back within striking distance with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Gonzaga 61, WSU 44 (13:10): Nolan Hickman's 3-pointer in transition makes it a 9-2 scoring run from the Zags, who now have their largest lead of the night. WSU has been stifled offensively, going just 3-for-10 to start the second half.
Gonzaga 50, WSU 40 (15:51): Graham Ike puts down a strong one-hand dunk off a sweet dish-off from Ryan Nembhard, who's played just 15 minutes after picking up two fouls in the first half. WSU's scoring drought was snapped by a 3-pointer from Thomas Thrastarson.
Gonzaga 48, WSU 37 (17:10): It's been all Zags coming out of the halftime break, as they start things off with an 8-0 scoring run. Gonzaga's guards have done a great job denying WSU's post players down low. Nolan Hickman denied LeJuan Watts' layup attempt, then came down to score a layup over Watts to extend his team's lead to double-digits.
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 40, WSU 37: Khalif Battle beats the buzzer with a sweeping right-handed layup over the top of WSU's interior defense to put the Zags up by three points at the break. Graham Ike led all scorers with 10 points. The Bulldogs bounced back from a 6-point deficit by capitalizing off timely turnovers from the Cougs down the stretch of the first half. Gonzaga has 15 points off 12 turnovers from WSU.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 38, WSU 37 (0:31): Dusty Stromer continues his strong night after knocking down a 3-pointer while coming off a screen from Michael Ajayi. Stromer is up to eight points, two blocks and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench.
WSU 33, Gonzaga 32 (3:03): It's turning into a 3-point shootout at the Kennel. Both sides combined to knock down five 3s in a row, capped off by a triple from LeJuan Watts to put WSU back in front.
Gonzaga 26, WSU 24 (5:31): Ben Gregg puts the Bulldogs back in front with gusto, as the 6-foot-10 senior slammed home a 2-hand dunk off a sweet dish from Nolan Hickman. WSU has gone over 2 minutes without a scoring during Gonzaga's 6-0 scoring run. Dusty Stromer has two blocks and two steals already off the bench.
WSU 24, Gonzaga 20 (7:29): Graham Ike snaps a scoring drought that was touching 4 minutes long for the Zags, who have missed six of their last eight attempts from the floor. Despite forcing WSU into seven turnovers, Gonzaga has scored just six points off those mistakes.
WSU 19, Gonzaga 16 (10:21): Dane Erikstrup was denied by both Dusty Stromer and Michael Ajayi on back-to-back attempts, though the Bulldogs weren't able to capitalize on the other end after committing their fifth turnover of the night.
WSU 19, Gonzaga 16 (11:58): Dusty Stromer went 1-for-2 at the charity stripe before the 12-minute media timeout. Cougs have looked good offensively so far, starting 8-for-13 from the field with seven assists.
WSU 19, Gonzaga 15 (12:31): Dusty Stromer halts a 10-0 run from the Cougs with a nice floater in the lane. The Cougs haven't been deterred from driving inside, as they scored eight of those points in the paint.
WSU 15, Gonzaga 13 (13:45): The Cougars jump back in front following a careless inbound pass from the Zags, leading to a score for ND Okafor.
Gonzaga 11, WSU 9 (15:43): Graham Ike has asserted himself down low, scoring six of the Bulldogs' first nine points of the night. Ben Gregg pulled off quite the acrobatic layup to extend his team's lead, only for Parker Gettis to respond with a 3-pointer the next possession. Both teams shooting 50% or better to start.
WSU 4, Gonzaga 3 (18:49): Nolan Hickman has Gonzaga's first points after knocking down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Nate Calmese responded with a layup on the next possession.
Washington State 2, Gonzaga 0 (19:41): Dane Erikstrup gets WSU on the board first with a post move around Khalif Battle.
Pregame updates: Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo are in uniform and participated in pregame warm-ups. Both missed the last game against San Diego due to illness.
