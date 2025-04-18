Gonzaga commit Davis Fogle moves up in ESPN 100's final rankings
Davis Fogle will arrive at Gonzaga next fall as one of the highest-ranked men's basketball recruits in recent memory.
Fogle checked in at No. 32 in the final edition of the 2025 ESPN 100 player rankings, up from the No. 38 spot he held when he signed with the Bulldogs back in November. Since 2007, the only Gonzaga commits with a higher ESPN Top 100 ranking are former five-stars Chet Holmgren (No. 1, 2021) and Jalen Suggs (No. 6, 2020). Fogle is the sixth top-50 recruit in the last 10 years to commit to the Zags and the most recent since Dusty Stromer, who was ranked No. 34 in the final edition of the 2023 ESPN Top 100.
A native of Anacortes, Washington, Fogle is ESPN's No. 1-ranked player in the state of Washington. After verbally committing to Gonzaga last July, Fogle transferred to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona, where he's competed against some of the other top high school players in the country in preparation for his freshman year of college. Additionally, Fogle's climb up the rankings can be attributed to his impressive runs at the Under Armour Rise circuit in Atlanta, where he earned MVP honors of the event, and at the NBPA camp last June. Fogle also competed in the Pangos All-American camps.
Depending on how Gonzaga's roster takes shape over the spring and summer months, Fogle could be thrust into an impactful role from the moment he steps foot on campus next fall. His size and shotmaking on the perimeter, combined with his budding guard skillset, provide Mark Few and the coaching staff some options in how they utilize their four-star recruit on the floor in his first season of college.