Gonzaga contacted intriguing mid-major guard via transfer portal
With the first live period of the 2025 recruiting calendar underway, college basketball coaches are flocking to the most prestige AAU circuits going on around the country.
The transfer portal has consequentially taken a back seat for the time being. However, for Mark Few and his Gonzaga staff, they're search for experienced talent to fill out the 2025 roster continues as they also lay out the foundation for their potential 2026 freshmen class.
While Few and company set for the recruiting trails, a report surfaced Friday stating that Gonzaga is among a handful of teams that have recently reached out to College of Charleston transfer AJ Smith.
Smith's coming off averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game with the Cougars last season. He made 30 appearances, including 22 starts, and shot 43.1% from the field, 25.0% from 3-point range and 75.2% from the free-throw line. His 25 points on Jan. 30 in a matchup against Stony Brook was a season-high and one of four games in which he finished with 20 or more points.
Smith spent the first two seasons of his career at The Citadel, where he averaged 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a sophomore in the 2023-24 campaign. He also knocked down a career-best 35.4% of his 3-point attempts (3.4 per game) that season.
The Zags' one commitment via the portal so far this spring — Arizona State transfer Adam Miller — helps shore up a backcourt rotation that needed more 3-point shooting and experience. Still, Few and company could look to target a jumbo guard who offers size on the perimeter with one of their five available scholarships.