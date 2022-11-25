Skip to main content

Gonzaga cruises to 102-78 win over Portland State in PK85

The Bulldogs will face No. 24 Purdue in the semifinals on Friday night

PORTLAND - Malachi Smith scored 23 points to lead a balanced Gonzaga attack as the Bulldogs cruised to a 102-78 win over Portland State on Thanksgiving night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational PK85 basketball tournament.

Gonzaga raced out to a 55-31 halftime lead thanks in part to hot shooting from behind the 3-point line. The Zags finished 12-of-24 from deep with Smith going 5-for-5.

Drew Timme added 18 points, Rasir Bolton had 14 and Hunter Sallis scored 12. 

Jorell Saterfield led Portland State with 21 points.

The game didn't tip off until 9:43 p.m. PT and ended after 11:30 p.m. The crowd in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum was sparse and decidedly pro Gonzaga.

No. 6 Gonzaga will play No. 24 Purdue (4-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

