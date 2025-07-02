Gonzaga extends offer to 4-star 2026 recruit
Class of 2026 recruit Herly Brutus announced on social media Wednesday that he received an offer from the Gonzaga men's basketball program.
Brutus, a product of The Villages Charter School (Florida), fields offers from schools all across the country and has seen his recruitment heat up recently as a four-star and top-20 high school junior from the state of Florida.
Florida State, LSU, Maryland and Ole Miss headline the schools involved with Brutus' recruitment; Hofstra, Saint Louis and Rice joined the mix recently.
The 6-foot-7 Brutus checks in at No. 69 in the ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2026. He's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 118 recruit in the country, No. 41 small forward and No. 17 recruit from the state of Florida.
Gonzaga's recruiting ties to Florida stem from assistant coach R-Jay Barsh, who joined the Zags staff in 2023 following one season as an assistant with Florida State. Though the Bulldogs' 2024-25 roster didn't feature a Floridian on it, they did land one of Barsh's former Seminoles in Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-7 Philadelphia native who joined Gonzaga in the middle of last season after de-committing from Virginia.
Brutus is one of a few star-studded 2026 prospects to hear from Gonzaga lately, including the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, as well as top-notch center recruit Sam Funches. Ikenna Alozie, the No. 10-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, recently put the Zags in his final eight schools.