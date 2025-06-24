Gonzaga in the race for top-10 recruit in 2026 class
Gonzaga remains in the running for five-star recruit Ikenna Alozie after he narrowed down his options to eight schools on Tuesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Moving forward, the top-10 prospect from the class of 2026 will consider Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, Houston, Arizona, Kansas, Washington and the Bulldogs.
The Zags have yet to secure a pledge outside of their incoming 2025 recruiting class, though landing a spot on Alozie's top eight is certainly a step in the right direction for Mark Few and his coaching staff. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is graded by 247Sports Composite as a five-star and the No. 10- recruit in the 2026 class.
Alozie's recruitment has been heating up since he earned MVP honors of the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp this past February, showcasing his shotmaking, poise and feel for the game through pick-and-roll reads and ability to score in a variety of ways over the two-day camp.
Alozie's also coming off an impressive EYBL session with his Utah Prospects team. The Dream City Christian High School (Arizona) product had 20 or more points on a few occasions while showcasing his activity on the boards and defensive end of the floor.
Though he plays high school ball in Arizona, Alozie shares the same hometown as former Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle, who hails from Hillside, New Jersey. He's already seen Washington on an official visit this past year, and Arizona has hosted him multiple times for unofficial visits.
Alozie told 247Sports in May that he was looking to take a trip to Spokane "probably at the end of June," but there hasn't been any updates regarding that tentatively scheduled visit.