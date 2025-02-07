Gonzaga injury update: Dusty Stromer, Ismaila Diagne out vs. LMU
The Gonzaga men's basketball team will be thin on reserves for Thursday night's West Coast Conference matchup against Loyola Marymount.
Sophomore wing Dusty Stromer (illness) and freshman center Ismaila Diagnes (concussion) were ruled out ahead of the Bulldogs' home game against the Lions at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Stromer appeared in the Zags' previous 23 games, including one start. The 6-foot-7 wing is putting up 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. Stromer knocks down 42.3% of his attempts from the field and 35.4% on 3-point attempts.
Stromer became more integrated into the rotation the deeper the Zags got into West Coast Conference play. Without him against the Lions, Emmanuel Innocenti will likely take on more responsibility; the sophomore wing has started the last three games for the Bulldogs.
Diagne, a 7-footer from Senegal, has come off the bench in five games as a freshman, most recently during Gonzaga's wire-to-wire victory over Oregon State on Jan. 28. He's scored a season-high five points twice against UMass-Lowell and Long Beach State. Diagne also recorded three steals against the Beach.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.