Gonzaga offers on 4-star prospect
Gonzaga has joined the mix for four-star combo guard JRob Croy.
Croy, a rising senior at Polytechnic High School (California), announced on social media Monday that he has received an offer from the Bulldogs.
Texas A&M also extended an offer to Croy recently following an impressive showing from the 6-foot-6 guard in the Puma Pro 16 Circuit. He has a visit lined up for Stanford that's set for July 29, according to 247Sports, and holds offers from Clemson, Washington State, Stetson and High Point.
Croy is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 108 prospect in the class of 2026. He also checks in as the No. 16 combo guard and the No. 11 recruit from California.
Croy's name has been added to quite the list of high-profile recruits who've received interest or are in the process of arranging a visit with Gonzaga. The top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes Jr., will reportedly take a trip to Spokane at some point in the future. Five-star guard Ikenna Alozie has the Zags in his final eight and will visit as well. The Bulldogs offered the No. 1 high school player in the state of Washington, Jalen Davis, earlier this month.
Four-star center Sam Funches will visit Gonzaga in October.