Gonzaga offers top-ranked 2027 recruit from California
Gene Roebuck, a 6-foot-5 wing from California, is among the highly-touted high school players to draw interest from the Gonzaga men's basketball program lately.
Following some strong performances in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this past weekend, Roebuck posted to social media Tuesday that he received an offer from the Zags.
A product of La Mirada High School (California), Roebuck is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 1 recruit in the state of California's 2027 graduating class. He's also the No. 41 prospect nationally and the No. 13 small forward. As such, he's drawn interest from a handful of the top schools along the West Coast.
According to Recruits Zone, Roebuck has heard from the likes of USC, Cal, UCLA, Utah and Arizona, among others. The Bruins, Trojans and Golden Bears have extended offers. Roebuck also holds offers from Arizona State and San Francisco.
Cincinnati and UNLV extended offers to Roebuck after his sophomore season at La Mirada wrapped up in the winter. He averaged 19 points and 4 rebounds for the Matadors, earning himself a spot on the All-California Interscholastic Federation Open Division first team.
The Zags haven't landed a commitment beyond their incoming 2025 recruiting class just yet, though Mark Few and company have gotten their foot in the door with a handful of star-studded prospects lately. Gonzaga recently offered on a pair of four-star recruits in 6-foot-5 forward Luca Foster and 6-foot-6 guard JRob Croy. The Zags also joined the mix with the top-ranked player in the state of Washington, four-star guard Jalen Davis from Bremerton High School.