Gonzaga offers Wisconsin's top-ranked high school player
Dooney Johnson, a four-star recruit in the class of 2027, announced on social media Tuesday that he's received an offer from Gonzaga.
The 6-foot-6 native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, shared the latest developments in his recruitment following a series of standout performances along the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, which included a 30-point performance in the Peach Jam tournament this past weekend.
Johnson checks in as the state of Wisconsin's No. 1-ranked high school player in the class of 2027, according to ESPN, and is a consensus four-star prospect across ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Wisconsin, Cincinnati, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, Nebraska, Syracuse, Washington and Indiana are among the schools that have extended offers to Johnson, the No. 45-ranked prospect in the 2027 class according to 247Sports. Rivals forecasts the Badgers landing a commitment from Johnson.
"The 6-foot-6 Johnson is a ball in hand guard, someone who initiates offense while putting pressure on the defense," wrote On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw. "Johnson plays with a great pace, not getting rushed and aggressively getting to his spots in the half court. He uses his big body well to create leverage, absorbing contact with good balance."
Johnson was a free-throw magnet at the Peach Jam, attempting 25 shots from the charity stripe over a two-game span while knocking down 21 of them (84%). He recorded 28 points and three assists in Team Herro's quarterfinal win, then had 23 points on 6-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds and two assists in his team's semifinal round loss.