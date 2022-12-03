Skip to main content

Gonzaga overcomes slow start, but falls late to Baylor in South Dakota

Behind an impressive defensive effort against Drew Timme, Baylor defeated Gonzaga 64-63 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Before Friday’s contest against Baylor, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme hadn’t scored less than 16 points in a game this season.

That changed against the Bears, who held Timme to nine points in a 64-63 loss for No. 14 Gonzaga (5-3) against sixth-ranked Baylor (6-2) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

With 16 seconds remaining, the All-American picked up his fifth foul, sending Baylor forward Jalen Bridges to the free-throw line. Bridges hit the go-ahead free-throws, which put Baylor ahead 64-63.

Both teams quickly turned the ball over, before Gonzaga’s final scoring opportunity resulted in a missed layup from guard Rasir Bolton.

Keyonte George led the way for Baylor with 18 points, 14 of which came in a first half that ended with Baylor ahead 38-33.

Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith came off the bench and scored a team-high 16 points.

The Zags will return to the Kennel for a three-game stretch, starting with Kent State on Monday. Gonzaga continues its home stand by hosting Washington next Friday, before welcoming Northern Illinois on Dec. 12. All three games tipoff at 6 p.m.

