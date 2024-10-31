Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard makes spectacular no-look pass
Bulldogs point guard dished a sweet pass over his head to a trailing Michael Ajayi for a two-hand dunk
The 2024-25 college basketball season has yet to officially tip-off, and yet already Gonzaga men's basketball point guard Ryan Nembhard is dishing out no-look passes to his new teammates.
Following a slow start in its exhibition against Warner Pacific, Gonzaga amped up its defensive intensity about midway through the first half, forcing the Knights into a handful of live-ball turnovers.
Off a bad pass from Matt Solomon, Bulldogs senior guard Ryan Nembhard recovered the loose ball, raced up and court and found a trailing Michael Ajayi for a two-hand dunk. The basket was part of a 15-0 scoring run for the Bulldogs, who led the Knights, 64-27, at the break.
