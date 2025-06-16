Gonzaga reached out to 5-star 2027 recruit
As recruiting restrictions are lifted off high school sophomores, the Gonzaga men's basketball program has jumped at an opportunity to lay some groundwork with a highly-touted class of 2027 prospect.
Dooney Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has reportedly heard from nearly a dozen power conference schools since the contact period went into effect Sunday. The Bulldogs are among those that have reached out to Johnson, who's also been in touch with Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, BYU and Washington, among others, according to a report from League Ready recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.
Johnson is graded as a five-star prospect and a top-30 recruit nationally by 247Sports Composite, checking in as the No. 3 shooting guard in the country and the top-ranked player from the state of Wisconsin. He's the No. 27-ranked recruit nationally from the class of 2027.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and weighing 185 pounds, Johnson's budding frame and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect for Mark Few and his coaching staff to get involved with this early into the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Zags have been linked to a few 2026 recruits in recent weeks, though Johnson is the first known high school sophomore to get into contact with Few and company.
Johnson is the son of former Oklahoma State and UW-Milwaukee standout Torre Johnson, who was recently named the head coach of his son's high school team at Milwaukee Juneau High School (Wisconsin). Dooney is coming off averaging 25.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals as a sophomore.