Gonzaga recruit Davis Fogle sets official visit for Hoopfest weekend
Four-star forward Davis Fogle, the No. 74-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, has set his official visit with Gonzaga for the weekend of June 28-29 — which happens to be Hoopfest weekend in Spokane — according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound junior from Anacortes, Washington, told 247Sports that he has “good relationships” with Gonzaga, Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas, though he hasn’t officially narrowed down his final list yet. Fogle also fields offers from Boise State, Loyola Marymount, LSU and Washington. He visited Nebraska last October and didn’t rule out a second trip before his college decision.
Here’s what Fogle told 247Sports about his relationship with the Bulldogs:
They're the hometown school. The relationship we have is them telling me about their development. They talk about how much they've developed their guys and how consistent they are which stands out to me. Going into the visit I'm excited to get down there, see some of the workouts, see what the guys are like and the culture.
Fogle, who visited Spokane last November and attended Gonzaga’s home opener against Yale, will get quite a taste for the basketball culture in Spokane as he visits during the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Last year, over 16,500 players competed across roughly 4,250 teams in Hoopfest, an 800-team increase from the year prior. Registration for the 2024 event is up 20%.
Fogle also told 247Sports that he plans to make his decision right before the early signing period, which is Nov. 13-20.
Fogle, who plans to play his senior year of high school basketball at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is currently the No. 1 ranked recruit in Washington. He was named the 2023 Northwest Conference Player of the Year after he averaged 24.6 points at Anacortes High School (WA).