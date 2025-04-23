Gonzaga returns Braden Huff for 2025-26 season
Braden Huff is returning to the Gonzaga men's basketball program for his redshirt junior season.
The Bulldogs' creative team confirmed Huff will be back with the team for the 2025-26 season in a photo posted to social media just hours before the deadline for all players to enter the portal on Tuesday.
While appearing in all 35 of Gonzaga's games last season, Huff put up 11.0 points per game and shot 57.7% from the field, including a WCC-best 70.1% from inside the arc. He grabbed 3.4 rebounds and recorded 1.1 assists per game. Huff logged 16.7 minutes per game on the season, but was on the floor for 29.3 minutes per game during his three postseason starts.
In Huff's four starts last season, he averaged 14.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 57.4% from the field. His smooth touch and ability to spark the offense paired well next to Graham Ike's bruising style of play around the rim.
Retaining Huff provides Gonzaga continuity at a key position that appeared in limbo with Ben Gregg set to graduate and Michael Ajayi off to Butler. Ismaila Diagne could return for his sophomore season, as the 7-footer from Senegal earned more opportunities off the bench late in the regular season and could play more in 2025-26 if he rounds out his offensive game this summer. Huff has already proven to be a reliable option on that end of the floor, even his 3-point numbers took a slight dip from his freshman season. Huff shot 28.1% from downtown last season after knocking down 33.8% of his 3-pointers in 2023-24.
Gonzaga also announced Huff's frontcourt mate Ike will be back for his fifth season of college basketball in a similar social media post.