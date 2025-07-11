Gonzaga’s revamped roster building camaraderie through summer workouts: ‘That’s the joy’
Gonzaga men's basketball fans have about three more months to go until they're able to get any sort of glimpse at the 2025-26 roster in action.
Until then, the only intel available on the new-look Bulldogs is through word-of-mouth. And based on the descriptors used by assistant coach Jorge Sanz, Gonzaga's batch of returners and collection of newcomers are coalescing just fine through the first few weeks of summer workouts.
"Energy, unity, togetherness — those traits I think permeate through the group," Sanz said of the Zags. "We're vocal and I think that's contagious. I think that's the joy; it just goes from rep to rep, from possession to possession. It's good to be a part of that."
Sanz, who's been on the Zags coaching staff since 2018, serves as an assistant coach and the program's director of basketball operations. He shared more about his responsibilities and how he was first drawn to Gonzaga's culture from afar in an interview with Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI.