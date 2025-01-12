Gonzaga's Ben Gregg strikes signature pose after monster dunk
Gonzaga men's basketball forward Ben Gregg flexed his muscles early on in the first half of Saturday night's back-and-forth affair with the Washington State Cougars.
After WSU jumped out in front to take a 6-point lead, Gregg helped sway momentum in favor of the home team with a powerful two-hand jam off a sweet dime from Nolan Hickman, who found his 6-foot-10 teammate running the floor after forcing a stop on the defensive end moments later.
Gregg's emphatic slam dunk capped off a quick 6-0 scoring burst that put the Bulldogs back in front. As WSU called a 30-second timeout to stop the timeout, Gregg raced back to his bench while striking his signature flex pose to the delight of the 1,200 students in attendance.
Gregg finished the first half with six points, as Gonzaga took a 40-37 lead into the halftime break.