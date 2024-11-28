Gonzaga's Ismaila Diagne suffers sprained MCL
Gonzaga men's basketball freshman center Ismaila Diagne has suffered a sprained MCL, according to the team. He did not suit up for Thursday's game against Indiana in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Diagne, who committed to the Bulldogs this summer, has played in three games this season. He scored a season-high five points in nine minutes against Long Beach State on Nov. 20. The 7-foot, 237-pound center also recorded two blocks in Gonzaga's win over UMass-Lowell.
Luckily for Mark Few, his frontcourt boasts plenty of depth and versatility. Graham Ike entered the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament as the team's leading scorer, while redshirt sophomore Braden Huff provided a spark off the bench with his 3-point shot and soft touch around the rim.
Diagne arrived in Spokane after guiding Real Madrid’s U-18 team to a championship win at the Adidas Next Gen Tournament in Berlin, Germany, where he averaged 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Diagne also put up 11 points and 7.8 rebounds in four games at the Podgorica Tournament, which Real Madrid won. He also appeared in four games in the Spanish Liga Endesa and two games in the EuroLeague with the national team.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.