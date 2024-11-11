Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle brings the house down with huge dunk vs. Arizona State
Sixth-year guard wound up for an emphatic dunk on an alley-oop pass from Ryan Nembhard
In a back-and-forth affair against Arizona State, Gonzaga's Khalif Battle attempted to bring the house down with a monster dunk late in the second half.
The Bulldogs and Sun Devils had locked horns for a majority of Sunday's matinee contest, as neither led for more than eight points at any point. Mark Few and company looked to change that through some added pressure on the defensive end.
With the score locked at 63 apiece, Michael Ajayi ripped the ball free from Arizona State's Adam Miller, sparking a fastbreak going the other way for Ryan Nembhard and Battle. The former found the latter on a high-arching alley-oop that almost looked like it was going out of bounds.
WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:
