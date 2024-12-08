Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga's Khalif Battle throws down dunk vs. Kentucky in Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena erupted in a roar after the Bulldogs sixth-year guard stuffed a one-hand dunk over the Wildcats

Cole Forsman, Thomas Gallagher

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Gonzaga men's basketball guard Khalif Battle tried to bring the house down with a powerful one-hand dunk against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

The Bulldogs-centric crowd at Climate Pledge Arena erupted in quite a roar midway through the first half as Battle raced by Kentucky's defense, took two strong steps toward the rim and cocked back his right arm for a powerful finish through Amari Williams.

Battle's dunk put Gonzaga up 30-18 at the 8:58 mark in the first half. The Bulldogs clamped down on the defensive end of the floor to hold the Wildcats without a field goal for the final five minutes of the first half. Battle, who's certainly not a stranger to highlight dunks, had nine points at the break. Graham Ike led all scorers with 18 points.

