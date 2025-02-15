Gonzaga's Mark Few named finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame
One day after receiving his Olympic ring for helping guide Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few received another monumental honor: a potential induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its class of 2025 finalists on Friday as part of NBA All-Star weekend, and Few was one of 17 people on the list.
The finalists include players, coaches, referees and contributors. The finalists will be considered for election as members of the class of 2025, with the new class officially announced during the Final Four in San Antonio on April 5.
Few has led Gonzaga to 25 consecutive NCAA tournament berths and is the winningest active college basketball coach by percentage. He has won at least 20 games in all 25 seasons as a head coach, and is the second-fastest coach to 700 wins in NCAA Division I history.
Here are the 17 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalists for the class of 2025:
North American Committee finalists:
- 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team
- Carmelo Anthony [Player]
- Danny Crawford [Referee]
- Billy Donovan [Coach]
- Mark Few [Coach]
- Dwight Howard [Player]
- Marques Johnson [Player]
- Jerry Welsh [Coach]
- Buck Williams [Player]
Women's Committee finalists:
- Jennifer Azzi [Player]
- Sue Bird [Player]
- Sylvia Fowles [Player]
- Maya Moore [Player]
Women's Veteran Committee finalist:
- Molly Bolin [Player]
International Committee finalist:
- Dušan Ivković [Coach]
Contributors Committee finalists:
- Micky Arison
- Tal Brody
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.