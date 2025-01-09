Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi ruled out vs. San Diego
The Gonzaga men's basketball team will be without two players for Wednesday night's matchup against San Diego at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo were ruled out for the game against the Toreros due to illness, per the school.
Ajayi is coming off a 15-point outing in the Bulldogs' 96-68 win over Loyola Marymount last Saturday. The 6-foot-7 senior is averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Ajayi made 12 consecutive starts before coming off the bench against Portland and LMU.
Yeo, a 6-foot-8 junior, has appeared in eight games this season, averaging 3.9 minutes in those contests. He scored a season-high eight points in Gonzaga's 113-54 victory over UMass-Lowell. Yeo also scored five points in just three minutes against Bucknell.
Gonzaga hopes to be fully healthy for an impending matchup against Washington State set for this Saturday at the Kennel (6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET).
