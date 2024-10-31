Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi throws down a dunk in transition

Bulldogs forward put down an emphatic one-hand slam in Gonzaga's exhibition game

Cole Forsman

Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

After a sluggish start out of the gate, the Gonzaga men's basketball team put on quite the show in its exhibition game against Warner Pacific on Wednesday.

Once the Bulldogs dialed up their defensive intensity, the floodgates were opened. Midway through the first half, 6-foot-7 wing Michael Ajayi took full advantage of an opportunity to score in transition, as he raced ahead of the pack following a turnover from the Knights to throw down a one-hand dunk off a feed from Ryan Nembhard.

Ajayi, a transfer from Pepperdine, finished the first half with six points and four rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the half on a 42-8 scoring burst to pull away from Warner Pacific at the break.

WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Published |Modified
Cole Forsman
COLE FORSMAN

Cole Forsman is a reporter for Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. Cole holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.

Home/Basketball