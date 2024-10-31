Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi throws down a dunk in transition
After a sluggish start out of the gate, the Gonzaga men's basketball team put on quite the show in its exhibition game against Warner Pacific on Wednesday.
Once the Bulldogs dialed up their defensive intensity, the floodgates were opened. Midway through the first half, 6-foot-7 wing Michael Ajayi took full advantage of an opportunity to score in transition, as he raced ahead of the pack following a turnover from the Knights to throw down a one-hand dunk off a feed from Ryan Nembhard.
Ajayi, a transfer from Pepperdine, finished the first half with six points and four rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the half on a 42-8 scoring burst to pull away from Warner Pacific at the break.
