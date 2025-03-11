Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi throws down monster dunk in WCC Tournament semifinal vs. San Francisco
There wasn't much for the Gonzaga men's basketball team to write home about regarding its offensive output in the first half of Monday night's West Coast Conference semifinal against San Francisco.
The Bulldogs trailed 37-35 at the halftime break after shooting just 37.1% from the field and 2-of-8 from downtown. Certainly not the high-octane offense Gonzaga fans expect to see out of their team this time of year, but Michael Ajayi sure gave the Orleans Arena crowd a reason to get out of their seats following a monster dunk from the 6-foot-7 forward midway through the first half.
As Graham Ike faced a double-team in the corner, Ajayi helped out his teammate with a cut right down the middle of the lane toward an unguarded hoop. Ajayi received the pass from Ike before rising up and throwing down a massive two-hand dunk over the top of Veniamin Abosi.
Ajayi finished the first half with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes off the bench.
