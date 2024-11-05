Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard finds Braden Huff for slam dunk vs. Baylor
Senior guard zipped a dime to redshirt sophomore for a two-hand jam against the Bears
In this story:
It didn't take the Gonzaga men's basketball team long to find its groove against Baylor in its season-opening matchup Monday.
Fueled by some hot outside shooting, the Bulldogs raced out to a 20-point lead over the Bears, who struggled to generate clean looks down the end of the first half.
With Gonzaga in control, redshirt sophomore Braden Huff gave Baylor even more trouble off the bench. The 6-foot-10 stretch forward ended the first half with eight points, including a two-hand jam off a nice pass from senior guard Ryan Nembhard.
WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.
Published