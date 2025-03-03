Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard named WCC Player of the Week
Gonzaga men's basketball guard Ryan Nembhard was honored as the West Coast Conference Player of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks after dishing out 31 assists in the Bulldogs' victories over Santa Clara and San Francisco last week.
Nembhard, the only Bulldogs player to earn a WCC weekly award during the regular season, tied the program record with a career-high 16 assists in the team's 95-75 victory over the Dons at the Chase Center Saturday. Four days earlier, the nation's leader in assists dropped 15 dimes against the Broncos, making him the first player since 2011 to record consecutive 15-assist games against Division-I opponents.
During the victory over San Francisco, Nembhard became one of 21 players in NCAA Division-I history to have at least 300 assists in a single season. His 311 assists heading into postseason play currently ranks No. 14 all-time in NCAA Division-I history. The senior leads the country with 18 double-digit assist games this season.
At 10.0 assists per game, Nembhard is on track to be the sixth player in the last 30 years to average double-digit assists per game. His 849 career assists are the most by an active player and 30th all-time in NCAA history.
The Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4 WCC) are No. 1 in the nation with 616 assists as a team. Gonzaga was 14-2 in the regular season when it recorded 20 or more assists.
