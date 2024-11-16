Gonzaga signs Davis Fogle, 4-star recruit in 2025 class
Davis Fogle, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, is set to join the Gonzaga men's basketball team as a freshman for the 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound high school senior from Anacortes, Washington, made his verbal commitment to the Bulldogs a done deal during the official signing period for all 2025 recruits (Nov. 13-20). Gonzaga announced the signing of Fogle, the No. 38-ranked recruit in his class on the ESPN 100, prior to its home game against UMass-Lowell.
“Everything that I want in the school and a basketball program, Gonzaga checks every box,” Fogle told Gonzaga on SI in July. “I was really just thinking about it … I don't know what's gonna top Gonzaga. That’s what kind of just made the decision for me.”
Fogle transferred to AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) to compete against the best high school players in the country before he made the transition to college. He averaged 31.4 points, made 50% of his attempts from the field and grabbed 9.7 rebounds at Anacortes High School last year. Fogle was named the Northwest Conference Player of the Year.
Fogle is Gonzaga's only signee in the 2025 class.
