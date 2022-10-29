Gonzaga suffers 19-point loss to Tennessee in preseason-opener

The Zags had a four-point lead at the intermission, but were outscored by 23 points in the second half of a 99-80 loss to the Vols.

It was a tale of two halves for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team during Friday’s exhibition against Tennessee.

The second-ranked Zags had a four-point lead at the intermission, but were outscored by 23 points in the second half of a 99-80 loss to the No. 11 Vols at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The game was organized to raise money for the McLendon Foundation.

“I think they were in a lot better shape than us,” Bolton said to the Spokesman-Review. “They were just sharper on their cuts and they were knocking down a lot of threes. That kind of blew the game open and we couldn't get back from that.”

Tennessee graduate student guard Tyreke Key scored a game-high 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in 27 minutes. The transfer from Indiana State stepped up in the absence of injured All-SEC preseason second-teamer Josiah-Jordan James.

Drew Timme led the Zags with 17 points in 28 minutes despite being called for his fifth foul less than five minutes into the second half.

“When he turns it on, there’s nobody in the country that can guard him,” said Rod Clark, Timme’s personal trainer and Tennessee assistant coach. “Nobody.”

Matched up with Timme for most of the game was Tennessee 7-footer Uros Plavsic, who went 6-for-6 on his field goal attempts.

Zakai Zeigler served as the Vols primary playmaker as he finished with eight assists and appeared comfortable initiating the team’s offense.

Gonzaga didn’t have one true floor general, but Nolan Hickman, Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther took on ball handling duties as the starting guards. Timme and Anton Watson began the game in the team’s frontcourt.

Transfers Malachi Smith and Efton Reid III came off the bench in Friday’s contest, playing another opponent for the first time in a Zags uniform. Smith had five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes, while Reid III tallied eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

“I think they were good in spurts,” Bolton said. “Like I said, kind of getting used to playing with everybody and Efton kind of being out there with Drew and Malachi maybe going from the three to the four, so kind of just learning new spots, kind of jelling and being able to compete.”

While the outcome doesn’t count in the win-loss column, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few understands that any negative result holds weight.

“Whether it counts or not, people are always going to reflect back on it,” Few said. “It’ll make an impression on coaches’ minds and even committee members’ minds even though it’s not supposed to count.”

The Zags return home on Wednesday for an exhibition against Warner Pacific before their season opener with North Florida on Monday.