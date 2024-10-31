Gonzaga throttles Warner Pacific in exhibition game [photo gallery]
In its final exhibition game before the 2024-25 regular season tips off, the Gonzaga men's basketball team overcame a sluggish start offensively to blow past NAIA-foe Warner Pacific, 109-52, Wednesday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs led the Knights by just two points near the midway point in the first half, before Mark Few and the coaching staff decided to amp up the intensity on the defensive end of the floor. A full-court press spearheaded by Gonzaga's versatile wings flummoxed Warner Pacific into turnover after turnover. As the Zags capitalized off their opponent's miscues, they sparked a 43-8 scoring run to end the first half and go into the locker up 64-27.
The home team never let its foot off the gas pedal, as Gonzaga went on a 17-0 run right out of the halftime break. Nolan Hickman led all scorers with 19 points, while Braden Huff and Michael Ajayi each had 14 points.
Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's exhibition victory over Warner Pacific.
