Gonzaga thumps Baylor in 2024-25 college basketball opener [photo gallery]
The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs opened the 2024-25 college basketball season with a resounding 101-63 victory over the No. 8 Baylor Bears at the Spokane Arena on Monday night. The 38-point margin marks the Bulldogs' largest win over an Associated Press top 10 team.
Five Bulldogs finished in double-figures in scoring, as senior guard Nolan Hickman led the effort with 17 points and six rebounds. Hickman had three of his team's 13 3-pointers, while Khalif Battle (12 points) knocked down four triples, including three in the second half. Sophomore wing Dusty Stromer also connected on three 3s in the first half to extend Gonzaga's early lead over Baylor.
Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's win.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.