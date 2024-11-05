Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga thumps Baylor in 2024-25 college basketball opener [photo gallery]

Bulldogs left no doubt in their 101-63 win over the Bears to tip off the new season

Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs opened the 2024-25 college basketball season with a resounding 101-63 victory over the No. 8 Baylor Bears at the Spokane Arena on Monday night. The 38-point margin marks the Bulldogs' largest win over an Associated Press top 10 team.

Five Bulldogs finished in double-figures in scoring, as senior guard Nolan Hickman led the effort with 17 points and six rebounds. Hickman had three of his team's 13 3-pointers, while Khalif Battle (12 points) knocked down four triples, including three in the second half. Sophomore wing Dusty Stromer also connected on three 3s in the first half to extend Gonzaga's early lead over Baylor.

Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's win.

Spokane Arena Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Scott Drew Baylor Bears
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Khalif Battle Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Mark Few Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Braden Huff Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Braden Huff Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Kennel Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Graham Ike Mark Few Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Dusty Stromer Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Khalif Battle Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Graham Ike Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Joe Few Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga cheerleaders
Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

