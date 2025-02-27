Gonzaga to face Kentucky in Nashville on Dec. 5
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will continue their series next season with a game set for Dec. 5 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The game was announced Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the public on March 7 at 8 a.m. PT on the Ticketmaster app. Tip time and television information will be announced later.
It will be the fourth game between the Zags and Wildcats in a series announced before the 2022-23 season. Kentucky rallied to take a 90-89 overtime win in a matchup of Top 10 teams on Dec. 7 in Seattle. Kentucky is currently ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll while the Zags have dropped out of the Top 25.
Gonzaga won the first two meetings in the current series, 88-72 at the Spokane Arena in 2022 and 89-85 at Rupp Arena in Lexington in 2024.
The final two games in the series are scheduled for Rupp Arena during the 2026-27 season and at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027-28.
Before this series, Kentucky beat Gonzaga in the first meeting, 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational.
Gonzaga has played once before in the Bridgestone Arena, beating Tennessee 86-76 on Dec. 18, 2016.
