Gonzaga transfer portal target commits to Virginia
San Francisco transfer Malik Thomas has committed to Virginia, according to reports.
The 6-foot-4 guard is set to play out his final year of eligibility with the Cavaliers after receiving a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to play one more season as a grad transfer. Thomas had been considered one of the top guards available on the open market since entering his name into the portal over a month ago.
Virginia had been considered the favorite to land Thomas for some time. It's unclear how involved Gonzaga was in his recruitment process, though it's likely that even with the addition of Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, the Bulldogs would've welcomed another experienced guard to their backcourt mix.
Gonzaga fans saw a whole lot of Thomas during his 25-point performance in the Dons' 88-77 loss to Zags this past February. After the Bulldogs held him to 13 points at the Chase Center, Thomas dropped 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Zags in the WCC Tournament.
Thomas, who's coming off his fourth season of college hoops, was tabbed with all-conference honors this past season after leading the West Coast Conference in scoring. He averaged 19.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range. Thomas also chipped in 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.