Gonzaga wing Steele Venters brings new perspective coming off season-ending injuries
If there's anything Gonzaga wing Steele Venters has learned over the past two years, it's patience.
After missing the 2023-24 campaign with an ACL injury, only to then sustain a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter is more than ready to make his long-awaited debut in a Bulldogs uniform.
Venters, who transferred from Eastern Washington in 2023, has started to go through practice with the Zags nearly 10 months after undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles. He's still awaiting full clearance for full 5-on-5 scrimmages and such, though the Ellensburg, Washington, native is still appreciative of being on the court again and not stuck on the team's bench.
"I think the biggest thing I've learned is just being patient," Venters said. "Not everything's gonna happen on your timeline. You kind of just have to trust the process and everything will take care of itself."
Venters shared more about his recovery process, his new day-to-day practice regimen and his mental approach to the game heading into the 2025-26 campaign in an interview with Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI.