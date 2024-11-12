Highlights from Gonzaga's win over Arizona State
The Gonzaga Bulldogs held off the Arizona State Sun Devils in a thrilling Sunday matinee from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Big second-half performances from redshirt sophomore Braden Huff (21 points, four rebounds) and sixth-year guard Khalif (19 points, all in the second half) fueled Gonzaga's attack down the stretch, as the two combined for 17 of the team's final 21 points — including one highlight dunk from Battle.
Ryan Nembhard recorded his second straight double-double to start the season (13 points, 11 assists) while Michael Ajayi set the tone defensively. The 6-foot-7 wing grabbed 12 rebounds, had three steals and one block from behind in 29 minutes off the bench.
Check out the top plays from Gonzaga's win over Arizona State.
