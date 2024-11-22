Highlights from Gonzaga's win vs. Long Beach State
The Gonzaga men's basketball team cruised to an 84-41 victory over Long Beach State at the McCarthey Athletic Center for Mark Few and company's fifth consecutive win.
The Bulldogs (5-0), boasting wins over Baylor, Arizona State and San Diego State already, put together their best defensive performance of the young season to hold the Beach to 17-of-54 (31.5%) from the field and 2-of-20 (10.0%) from 3-point range.
In addition to some stout team defense, the Zags had five players finish in double-figures in scoring, led by 15 points apiece from Graham Ike and Khalif Battle.
"We just had a good, good plan going in," redshirt sophomore Braden Huff said after the game. "Everyone dialed in. Obviously, it was a quick turnaround, but we've been really dialed in all year. That's been a main focus for this group. So to see that, that's pretty encouraging for for us, and hopefully that continues."
Check out the top plays from Gonzaga's win over Long Beach State.
