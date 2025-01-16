How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon State Beavers: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball game
Gonzaga and Oregon State kindle a new rivalry Thursday night when they square off for the first time as West Coast Conference foes in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) and the Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) haven't met on the hardwood in over 34 years, though that's set to change for the foreseeable future as both share WCC membership for this season and next. With both set to join the new-look Pac-12 Conference in 2025-26, they'll be seeing each other multiple times per season after not having played each other in three decades.
The Zags enter the matchup coming off a victory over another future Pac-12 foe, Washington State, on Saturday. Graham Ike led the way with 21 points on 8-for-11 from the field, while Nolan Hickman stepped up with 19 points and seven rebounds in the 88-75 win over the Cougars. Gonzaga led by three points at halftime before putting its in-state rival away with a 15-5 scoring run to open the second half.
Ike leads the country's fourth-highest-scoring offense at 16.6 points per game. The Bulldogs' 87.8 points per contest is also on pace to be the third-highest in program history. Senior guard Ryan Nembhard has masterfully pulled the strings as the team's floor general, as he leads the country in total assists with 169.
Oregon State entertains Gonzaga following a 91-55 victory over Pacific on Saturday. Parsa Fallah led the way with 25 points on 6-for-7 from the floor and 13-for-14 from the charity stripe. Michael Rataj put up 15 points and nine rebounds, while Nate Kingz added 20 points. The Beavers set a new program record by going 31-for-32 (96.9%) at the free-throw line, which marked the highest free throw percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts.
Rataj, a 6-foot-9 junior from Germany, paces the Beavers at 16.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Oregon State has allowed the fewest rebounds per game to its opponents (29.2 per game) in the WCC. Gonzaga, conversely, is No. 2 in the league at 40.2 boards per game.
Oregon State has been dominant at Gill Coliseum, where it's 10-1 so far this season. In those victories, the Beavers outscored the opposition by 20.2 points. On the other hand, however, Gonzaga's 11 straight true road wins are the second-longest active streak in the nation.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. OREGON STATE
Who: Gonzaga and Oregon State ignite a conference rivalry between Pacific Northwest schools
When: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET | Thursday, Jan. 16
Where: Gill Coliseum | Corvallis, Oregon
TV: CBS Sports Network
Betting: Gonzaga -9.5 (-102)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
