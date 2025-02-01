How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary's Gaels: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) renew their rivalry with the Saint Mary's Gaels (19-3, 9-0 WCC) in a clash of West Coast Conference heavyweights.
The Zags head down to Moraga, California, coming off an emphatic victory over Oregon State at the McCarthey Athletic Center earlier this week. Khalif Battle scored 23 points off the bench, Graham Ike chipped in 22 and Nolan Hickman added 16 in a 98-60 triumph over the Beavers, who were held to just 38.2% from the field after knocking down 58.5% of their attempts in a 97-89 overtime final on Jan. 16. Though unranked in the media poll, Gonzaga moved up to No. 11 in the NET Rankings with the win.
Saint Mary's enters the matchup as the only unbeaten team left in WCC play. The Gaels thumped Santa Clara the last time out, as the Broncos were held scoreless for a 13-minute stretch while their opponent went on a 30-0 scoring run in the process before coming away with a 67-54 win at the Leavey Center. Mitchell Saxen led Saint Mary's with 12 points and a pair of blocks.
Saxen anchors his team on the defensive end of the floor, averaging a WCC-best 1.6 blocks during league play. The Gaels allow just 61.0 points per game, which ranks seventh-best in the country, and have held seven of their last eight opponents to below 45% shooting from the field. The Bulldogs shot below 45% in three of their six losses this season.
There's plenty of history between these WCC rivals to suggest the 117th all-time meeting will deliver another epic showdown that helps determine the final pecking order in the league standings. Gonzaga and Saint Mary's have finished in the top two of the WCC in 12 of the last 13 seasons, as they've won — or even shared — every conference regular season title since the 2002-03 campaign.
"It's fun, man, every single time we get to play a physical matchup, especially against those guys because we know what it means to us in the culture here at Gonzaga," Ike said of the Gaels game. "Just another matchup we look forward to."
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. SAINT MARY'S
Who: Gonzaga and Saint Mary's meet in a clash of WCC titans
When: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET | Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: University Credit Union Pavilion | Moraga, California
TV: ESPN
KenPom's projection: Saint Mary's 75, Gonzaga 74
