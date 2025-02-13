How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) are back in the McCarthey Athletic Center for a pivotal West Coast Conference showdown against the San Francisco Dons (20-6, 10-3 WCC).
The Zags enter Thursday's matchup at the Kennel following a successful road trip down to Stockton, California, where they took down Pacific, 78-61, behind a historic night for Ryan Nembhard. Finishing with eight assists against the Tigers, the senior guard broke his own program record for most assists in a single season. Nembhard's total is up to 246 assists through 25 games, meaning he ranks No. 1 in the country in total assists and assists per game (9.8).
With the nation's assist leader at the helm, Gonzaga leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and assists per game (19.4). The Bulldogs are also second in the country in scoring (87.2 points per game) and knock down 49.5% of their attempts from the field (ninth-best). Defensively, the Zags have held their last five opponents to under 63 points and 41% shooting from the field.
The Dons pay a visit to Spokane while riding a four-game winning streak that includes a 65-64 win over Saint Mary's last Thursday. San Francisco trailed 51-42 with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation before flipping the script entirely thanks to a 16-2 scoring run fueled by Marcus Williams, Carlton Linguard Jr. and Malik Thomas. That trio combined for 38 points, led by Williams' 16 points.
Thomas leads the Dons in scoring with 19.2 points per game, which also ranks No. 1 in the WCC. The 6-foot-5 senior knocks down 39.5% of his 3-point attempts and averages 1.8 steals as well. Williams chips in 14.4 points per game. San Francisco leads the league and is seventh in the nation in 3-point defense, allowing its opponents to knock down only 28.7% of their attempts from deep.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. SAN FRANCISCO
Who: Gonzaga returns home to host San Francisco
When: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET | Thursday, Feb. 13
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: ESPN
Betting: Gonzaga -14.5 (-104)
