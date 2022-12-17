How to watch Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live stream online, TV channel

The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs face one of their toughest tests of the season when they hit the road to face No. 4 Alabama Saturday (December 17) in Birmingham for the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic.

Gonzaga (8-3) is fresh off the heels of an 88-67 win over Northern Illinois on Monday at the McCarthey Athletic Center that extended the nation's longest home win streak to 71 games and tied Arizona for the most consecutive home wins in the history of the modern era of Division 1 men's basketball (Since 1985). Arizona strung together 71 consecutive victories from 1987-1992.

Two-time All-American Drew Timme led the way with a game-high 26 points against NIU while the Bulldogs' bench powered a strong second-half performance.

It was Gonzaga's third straight victory giving them their longest win streak of the season so far, and the Bulldogs will look to ride that momentum into a Top-15 clash with the Crimson Tide in the C.M. Newton Classic Saturday.

Alabama (9-1) is riding a four-game win streak including a massive win against previously No. 1 ranked Houston last week.

For the Crimson Tide, it was their second win over a top-ranked team already this season after beating previously No. 1 North Carolina in four overtimes on November 27 in the PK Invitational third-place game in Portland.

It will be just the second-ever time Gonzaga and Alabama face off, with the Crimson Tide holding a 1-0 advantage after topping the Zags 91-82 last season in Seattle.

The Bulldogs are 17-11 all-time against current members of the SEC, with their most recent matchup being an 88-72 win over No. 13 Kentucky earlier this season in Spokane.

Here's how you can watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 15 Gonzaga at No. 4 Alabama

Who: No. 15 Gonzaga travels to Birmingham to face No. 4 Alabama in the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic

When: 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. EST | Saturday, December 17

Where: Legacy Arena | Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS

TV: CBS