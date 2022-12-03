How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds

It has been 606 days since Gonzaga lost to Baylor in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship.

While the Bulldogs likely haven't gotten over that defeat, they will get a chance for some revenge when the two meet Friday (December 2) in the inaugural Peacock Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

No. 14 Gonzaga (5-2) is at the tail end of a stretch of games against five currently-ranked teams over a seven-game span, and will end that run with their first game against No. 6 Baylor (5-2) since the two last met in the 2021 National Championship.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a disappointing performance in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament that saw them take home third place with an 88-84 win over Xavier after losing to No. 5 Purdue in the PK85 semifinals, and will look to get back on track with a win tonight over one of the top teams in the nation.

Junior guard Julian Strawther had the hot hand against Xavier, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Timme turned in another impressive performance to the tune of 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds in that game.

Friday's game will be the seventh time Gonzaga and Baylor have faced each other, with Gonzaga winning the first five matchups before Baylor took home the 2021 national title.

How to Watch No. 14 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 Baylor

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Gonzaga -3; Over/under 160.5