How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live stream online, TV channel for WCC men's basketball opener

No. 10 Gonzaga kicks off its West Coast Conference schedule with a New Year's eve matchup against Pepperdine

The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to win their 27th consecutive West Coast Conference opener when they begin conference play at home against Pepperdine on New Year's Eve (December 31).



The Zags have won all 23 WCC openers under head coach Mark Few.

Gonzaga (11-3) enters Saturday's game fresh off a record-breaking 120-42 win over Eastern Oregon that saw the Bulldogs set new records for the largest margin of victory (78) and field goals made (51), and tally their second-best field goal percentage (70.8%) in program history.

That win also extended Gonzaga's home win streak to 73 games, which is the longest home win streak in the modern era of Div. 1 (Since 1985).

As usual, Drew Timme led the way for the Bulldogs with a team-high 18 points, but seven different Zags finished with double digits.

Timme now ranks second in the nation with field goals made (122) and third in points scored (305).

Pepperdine (7-7) has had an up-and-down year and most recently lost 76-66 to Iona in the fifth-place game at the Diamondhead Classic on Christmas Day in Hawaii.

The Waves are led by sophomore Maxwell Lewis, who averages a team-high 19.4 points on 53.3% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

Saturday's game will be the 95th meeting all-time between Gonzaga and Pepperdine, with the Bulldogs holding a 63-31 advantage in the series and having won the last 43 matchups.

Pepperdine has not beat Gonzaga since January 18, 2002, and the Zags are 47-2 against the Waves under Mark Few.

Here's how you can watch today's game:

How to Watch No. 10 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

No. 10 Gonzaga opens WCC play against Pepperdine on New Year's Eve

2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. EST | Saturday, December 31

McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)