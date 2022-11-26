How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue in PK85: Live stream online; TV channel

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised to a 102-78 win over Portland State on Thanksgiving and will now take on No. 24 Purdue in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Friday night.

Malachi Smith came off the bench to lead the way for Gonzaga with a team-high 23 points against the Vikings, and was perfect from deep hitting all five of his three-point attempts. Drew Timme added 18 points and six rebounds.

Purdue beat West Virginia in the opening round on Thursday to advance to the semifinals.

A win for Gonzaga on Friday would land them in the PK85 championship game on Sunday, where the Bulldogs would face the winner of Duke vs. Xavier, who also play on Friday.

If Gonzaga loses Friday, they would play the loser of that game in Sunday's third-place game.

The Bulldogs took home third place the last time they played in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a thrilling 76-71 overtime win over Texas in 2017, and will be looking to top that performance by advancing to the championship game this time around.

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue

Who: No. 6 Gonzaga takes on No. 24 Purdue in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament

When: 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 a.m. EST, Friday, November 25

Where: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN