How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live stream online; TV channel

With eight straight wins under their belt, the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to make it nine in a row and secure a 3-0 start to WCC play when they face Santa Clara on the road Saturday (January 7).

The Zags are coming off a thrilling 77-75 win over San Francisco. They led for just 99 seconds in that game, but senior guard Rasir Bolton notched a put-back bucket with only seven seconds remaining to give Gonzaga the win.

Bolton led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points, sinking five of his seven attempts from three-point range.

With Drew Timme being held to just 11 points, Julian Strawther and Anton Watson stepped up adding 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Even though Timme did not turn in his strongest performance of the season, his 11 points were enough for him to pass Gonzaga great Adam Morrison on the Bulldogs' all-time career scoring list.

He now has the third most points in program history with 1,872 points and is 144 points shy of second.

The victory gave Gonzaga a 2-0 start to conference play and extended their season-long win streak to eight games.

Santa Clara (14-4) is up next for the Bulldogs. It will be the 99th meeting between the two programs with Gonzaga owning a 68-30 advantage in the series all-time.

The Zags have won 47 of the last 49 meetings against the Broncos, including the last 24 matchups, with Santa Clara not having won since 2011.

The Bulldogs are 44-4 against the Broncos under head coach Mark Few.

Here is how to watch Saturday's game:

No. 9 Gonzaga at Santa Clara

No. 9 Gonzaga looks for its ninth consecutive win on the road against Santa Clara

7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. EST | Saturday, January 7

Leavey Center | Santa Clara, California

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)

Radio: SiriusXM - 81