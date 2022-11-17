Skip to main content

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live stream online; TV channel

No. 2 Gonzaga hits the road for a showdown with No. 11 Texas in Austin Wednesday night
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face their biggest test of this young season Wednesday night when they head to Austin to take on the No. 11 Texas Longhorns.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (2-0) is fresh off a thrilling 64-63 win over Michigan State last Friday in the Armed Forces Classic, and will look to keep that momentum rolling with a huge week ahead of them as they return home to Spokane on Sunday to host No. 4 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs faced a double-digit deficit in the second half against Michigan State, but rallied behind Drew Timme’s 22 points and 13 rebounds to eke out a one-point victory aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. 

Wednesday's game will be the first time Gonzaga has faced a ranked opponent this season, and a good opportunity to prove itself deserving of the No. 2 ranking. 

Texas (2-0) will also be playing its first game of the year versus a ranked opponent, and can expect a much toucher matchup than it faced in its previous two games against UTEP and Houston Christian to open the season. 

The Longhorns are led by first-year head coach Chris Beard, who spent the previous six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech. 

For more on Wednesday's game, check out Dan Dickau's full Gonzaga vs. Texas preview

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas

Who: No. 2 Gonzaga visits No. 11 Texas to take on its first ranked opponent of the season

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 16

Where: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN2

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live stream online; TV channel

