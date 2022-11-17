How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live stream online; TV channel

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face their biggest test of this young season Wednesday night when they head to Austin to take on the No. 11 Texas Longhorns.





Gonzaga (2-0) is fresh off a thrilling 64-63 win over Michigan State last Friday in the Armed Forces Classic, and will look to keep that momentum rolling with a huge week ahead of them as they return home to Spokane on Sunday to host No. 4 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs faced a double-digit deficit in the second half against Michigan State, but rallied behind Drew Timme’s 22 points and 13 rebounds to eke out a one-point victory aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Wednesday's game will be the first time Gonzaga has faced a ranked opponent this season, and a good opportunity to prove itself deserving of the No. 2 ranking.

Texas (2-0) will also be playing its first game of the year versus a ranked opponent, and can expect a much toucher matchup than it faced in its previous two games against UTEP and Houston Christian to open the season.

The Longhorns are led by first-year head coach Chris Beard, who spent the previous six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech.

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas

Who: No. 2 Gonzaga visits No. 11 Texas to take on its first ranked opponent of the season

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 16

Where: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN2