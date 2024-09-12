How to watch Isiah Harwell's college commitment live
It's decision day for one of top high school basketball recruits in the country.
Isiah Harwell, the No. 7 ranked recruit and No. 1 shooting guard in the country in the class of 2025, will announce his college decision Thursday at 12:05 p.m. PT. The Wasatch Academy (Utah) product will pick between Gonzaga, Houston, Cal and Texas.
Should Harwell, who's originally from Pocatello, Idaho, decide to stay closer to home and commit to Gonzaga, he'd likely join Braeden Smith, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year who's redshirting next season, as well as Emmanuel Innocenti in the backcourt rotation for the 2025-26 campaign. Harwell could play alongside both at the wing position standing at 6-foot-6. The combinations of lineups would be abundant with Harwell and Gonzaga's other 2025 recruiting targets.
“Very, very talented kid,” Gonzaga Nation's Dan Dickau said of Harwell. “Very athletic, can shoot it at a fairly high level for a high school kid with all expectations that he’s got the mechanics and the opportunity to be a dynamic scorer at the next level.”
Harwell discussed his visit to Gonzaga on Feb. 24 when he attended a home game against Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
"I've seen all the great coaches and the great camaraderie throughout the team, and the environment is crazy," Harwell said. "Everything's been good. I like the town, the school is super chill. I like the vibes. Over the years, they've had a lot of big guards like Jalen Suggs, so I feel like I can come in and be like one of them."
Harwell is going to make his announcement live on YouTube via On3's channel. Here are the details:
WHAT: Isiah Harwell college commitment announcement
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 12 at 12:05 p.m. PT/1:05 p.m. MT
HOW TO WATCH: Watch live on YouTube via On3's channel