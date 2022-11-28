Skip to main content

Julian Strawther leads Gonzaga over Xavier in PK85

Gonzaga rebounds from tough loss to Purdue

PORTLAND - Julian Strawther scored 23 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Gonzaga to an 88-84 win over Xavier in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy PK85 basketball tournament on Sunday.

Strawther came alive down the stretch, burying several deep 3-pointers to help No. 6 Gonzaga (5-2) rally from an eight-point deficit. The Zags outscored Xavier 25-13 over the final 6:21 of the game.

Drew Timme had 16 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds and Nolan Hickman had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Jack Nunge led Xavier (4-3) with 25 points and Colby Jones added 20.

Gonzaga went 2-1 over the four-day tournament with wins over Portland State and Xavier. The Zags lost to Purdue on Friday, and the Boilermakers went on to beat Duke in the tournament championship game. Saturday was a rest day for every team in the tournament.

julian strawther gonzaga
Basketball

Julian Strawther leads Gonzaga over Xavier in PK85

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Basketball vs Purdue7
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Xavier in the PK85: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
Gonzaga Basketball vs Purdue20
Basketball

Gonzaga battles Xavier in bounce-back game at PK85

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Basketball vs Purdue6
Photos

Look: Gonzaga falls to Purdue in Phil Knight Invitational

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Basketball vs Purdue14
Basketball

Purdue upsets Gonzaga in PK85 semifinals

By Cole Forsman
Mark Few Gonzaga Basketball
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue in PK85: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith10
Basketball

Gonzaga to face Purdue Boilermakers in PK85 semifinals

By Cole Forsman
Rob Blackman thumbnail
Podcasts

Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's PK85 semifinals matchup with Purdue

By Christian Pedersen
Malachi Smith Gonzaga Bulldogs
Basketball

Malachi Smith leads Gonzaga over Portland State in opening round of Phil Knight Invitational

By Cole Forsman