Julian Strawther leads Gonzaga over Xavier in PK85

PORTLAND - Julian Strawther scored 23 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Gonzaga to an 88-84 win over Xavier in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy PK85 basketball tournament on Sunday.

Strawther came alive down the stretch, burying several deep 3-pointers to help No. 6 Gonzaga (5-2) rally from an eight-point deficit. The Zags outscored Xavier 25-13 over the final 6:21 of the game.

Drew Timme had 16 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds and Nolan Hickman had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Jack Nunge led Xavier (4-3) with 25 points and Colby Jones added 20.

Gonzaga went 2-1 over the four-day tournament with wins over Portland State and Xavier. The Zags lost to Purdue on Friday, and the Boilermakers went on to beat Duke in the tournament championship game. Saturday was a rest day for every team in the tournament.