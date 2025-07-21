Lisa Fortier inspires toughness as Gonzaga women’s basketball coach
When scouring the recruiting trails for prospective Zags, Gonzaga women's assistant coach Jordan Green always has an idea of what he's looking for in high school players.
Talent and skillset are, of course, near the top of Green's priority list as he evaluates the best prospects along the West Coast. But just as readily apparent in an athlete are their toughness and selflessness — two traits that derive from how Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier steers her ship.
"The way she coaches, the team kind of identifies with her in that matter," Green said. "When you get past just the skillset, toughness is the thing that Lisa really loves. We get the right fit if [the recruits are] willing to play hard together, be tough [and] be more concerned with team success as opposed to individual success."
Fortier, who's the only coach in program history to have 10 20-win campaigns in their first 11 seasons at the helm, has an experienced cast of assistants at her side helping maintain Gonzaga's identity. Among those include Green, who's been with the staff since 2014.
"She's learned our personalities and has put us in the right roles, I think, as the head coach overseeing all of it," Green said of Fortier. "She's very confident in herself, and she knows that we have her back."
Green shared more on Fortier's coaching style, how she fits all the pieces together and many more insights into the Gonzaga women's basketball program in an interview with Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI.