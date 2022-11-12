Skip to main content

Look: Gonzaga men's basketball wears Nike camo uniforms in win over Michigan State

The Zags and Spartans wore special edition Nike uniforms in the Armed Forces Classic

The Gonzaga men's basketball team wore special edition Nike uniforms for the second consecutive game, donning camouflage jerseys and shorts in their 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday.

The Zags and Spartans played the game on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Gonzaga wore light gray camo uniforms and Michigan State wore dark green camo uniforms.

Here's a look at Gonzaga's special edition Nike camouflage uniforms:

(All photos by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)

Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms5
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms2
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms4
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms6
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms8
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms1
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms7
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms3

