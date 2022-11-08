Skip to main content

Look: Gonzaga men's basketball wears Nike N7 uniforms in season opener

The Gonzaga men's basketball team tipped off its 2022-23 season in style on Monday night, wearing custom Nike N7 uniforms to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. 

It's the fourth time the Zags have worn the turquoise uniforms, dating back to 2015. The turquoise color is symbolic of friendship and fellowship in Native American cultures.

The Bulldogs beat North Florida 104-63, with Drew Timme leading the way with 22 points. 

Here's a look at the Zags' Nike N7 uniforms: 

Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms9
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms10
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms2
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms6
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms8
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms7
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms5
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms4
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms3
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms1

(All photos by Myk Crawford and Erik Smith)

